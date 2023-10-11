AP High Court Grants Interim Protection from Arrest to Naidu in Two Cases

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in both Amaravati Inner Ring Road and Angallu violence cases. The court directed the state CID not to arrest the Opposition leader till Thursday’s hearing in the matter.

Naidu has been named in the FIR on alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati during TDP’s regime. The Angallu case pertains to the violence reported during Naidu's roadshow in Chittoor district in August this year.

The counsels of Naidu had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in Amaravati Inner Ring Road and Angallu violence cases.

Earlier on Monday, the High COurt had dismissed Naidu’s anticipatory bail petitions in three cases while the ACB court rejected his bail plea in the skill development scam case. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on Naidu’s petition to quash FIR registered against him in the skill development scam case to October 13.

