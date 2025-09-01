AP Has 3rd Highest Unemployment Rate; Chandrababu’s Job Promises Under Scanner

Andhra Pradesh has recorded the third-highest unemployment rate in the country, according to the latest Labour Force Survey Report.

In stark contrast to the TDP government’s election promise of creating 20 lakh jobs, the report shows a worrying picture. Unemployment among individuals below the age of 29 stood at 21% during April–June 2025, significantly higher than the national average of 14.1%. As per the report, Kerala has the highest unemployment rate of 25.7%, followed by Rajasthan at 21.7%. Telangana stood fourth with unemployment rate at 20.1%.

The report also highlights a sharp gender gap. While the unemployment rate among men in the state is 17.9%, the figure for women is an alarming 28.5%. At the national level, the unemployment rate stands at 14.1% for men and 16% for women.

Urban Andhra Pradesh fares worse, with an unemployment rate of 23.1% compared to 19.9% in rural areas.

Ahead of the elections, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and party general secretary Nara Lokesh had pledged to create 20 lakh jobs, develop the state’s economy, and extend a monthly stipend of ₹3,000 to unemployed youth. However, over a year later, many of these promises remain unfulfilled. The 2026 state budget made no mention of the monthly stipend, though the government claimed to have provided four lakh jobs.

The report paints a sobering picture of Andhra Pradesh’s job market, exposing a stark mismatch between pre-poll promises and ground realities. With rising unemployment, especially among youth and women, the government faces increasing pressure to deliver on its commitments and outline a clear roadmap for job creation.