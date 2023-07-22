AP Govt Likely to Release Mega DSC Notification in August 

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga JAC State president Hemanth Kumar has said the Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana gave an assurance that the government will release the District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for recruitment of school teachers in August. Kumar met the Education Minister at his residence here on Friday and submitted a petition to him.

The JAC State president told reporters that he has requested the minister to give one mark for each question in the recently conducted preliminary exams for SI and Constable posts. The petition also requested the Education ministry to release a job calendar, mega DSC notification and the recruitment of posts in the Digital Library department.

Kumar said he urged the minister to increase the upper age limit for General Category candidates to 47 years for DSC, 27 years for Constable, 30 years for SI and 32 years for fire and jail wardens. Kumar also petitioned the minister to conduct special written examinations for Homeguard candidates. The Education minister has responded favorably to the demands put forth by us, he added.

