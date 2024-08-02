AP Govt Employees Await Benefits as Two Months Pass

Criticising Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's administration for neglecting government employees and pensioners, APNGO Former President and Former Government Advisor N Chandrasekhar Reddy highlighted the TDP Coalition Government's failure in addressing Interim relief and PRC issues and said two months have passed, and employees are still waiting.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Friday, the former government advisor said while it has only been two months, some doubts have arisen in the implementation of promises to the government employees and pensioners as the Chief Minister himself is expressing doubts about whether he can fulfill the promises he made to the people. He recalled that when former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, he promptly provided 27% interim relief to employees and pensioners as promised. However, Chandrababu Naidu has yet to implement this. He urged the Chief Minister to announce the interim relief immediately. Additionally, there are several pending dues to be paid to employees and pensioners, including GPF, surrender leave encashment, medical reimbursement, APGLI, retirement benefits, and last PRC arrears, all of which were promised in the manifesto.

Regarding the volunteer system, he said the manifesto stated that the honorarium would be increased from Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 and now approximately 2.5 lakh volunteers are in a difficult situation, with no salaries paid for June and July. Also, there is ambiguity about whether the system will continue, he added.

He also urged to set up a corporation immediately for 380,000 pensioners as promised. He also demanded for clarity on whether the employees will be included in the OPS pension system or any other system. He said the government should take immediate action unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed individuals. He said the manifesto also promised 400,000 jobs annually and a job calendar, and urged the job calendar for this year to be released immediately. He said Immediate action is needed to stop harassments on Anganwadi workers, MEPMA employees, and field assistants and urged to provide job security to them.

He said the previous government did many good things for employees, such as merging RTC with the government, increasing retirement age to 62 years, providing up to six months of childcare leave for female employees, giving salaries under 010 to those working in the Medical and Health Department, regularizing contract employees, establishing 17 medical colleges, and hiring approximately 240,000 regular employees. The coalition government should also fulfill its promises to employees immediately, announcing at least 27% interim relief without further delay and addressing all pending issues.