AP DSC Merit List Released: Candidates Frustrated Over Posting Problem

Even as the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) released the Merit List 2025, controversies around the exam continue to stir debate.

In the latest twist, several candidates who made it to the merit list are facing an unusual problem. Many of those eligible for both School Assistant (SA) and Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts have been forced to accept the SGT role since it was listed as their first preference in the application.

Across the State, candidates regret opting for SGT as their top choice without realizing they would be unable to edit their preferences later. Once notified that the first priority will be treated as final, candidates appealed to the government to allow them to revise their choices. So far, their requests remain unanswered.

In Kurnool district, M. Nagajyothi, who holds a D.Ed, B.Sc and B.Ed, had entered SGT, TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) and SA (Maths) as her preference order while applying. Though qualified for the highly sought-after School Assistant (Maths) post, she has been compelled to take up SGT (Maths) due to her initial choice.

Reports suggest nearly 10,000 candidates are facing a similar situation—selected for more than one role but bound to the first preference given before the exam.

Despite repeated appeals, officials have clarified that irrespective of the number of posts a candidate qualifies for, only the top-listed preference will be allotted.

Disheartened candidates point out that those who join as SGTs have no assurance of promotion to School Assistant even after 10–15 years of service. On the other hand, those who enter as TGTs can become Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) within five years and principals within 10 years.