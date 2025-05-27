AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025 Updates: Download Link, Instructions & Key Dates

The Andhra Pradesh government has successfully concluded the online application process for the much-anticipated DSC 2025 teacher recruitment drive, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening the state’s educational infrastructure. According to official data, 3,53,598 candidates submitted a total of 5.67 lakh applications for various teaching positions across the state.

Recruitment Overview

The 2025 Mega DSC aims to fill 16,347 vacancies, including posts such as Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), School Assistants (SA), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and Principals. With unemployment rates high among trained educators, the announcement of these posts has sparked widespread interest and intense competition.

Hall Tickets Awaited

Although the Education Department had earlier indicated that hall tickets might be released by May 30, an official confirmation is still awaited. The lack of clarity has led to confusion and speculation among applicants who are eagerly preparing for the exams.

Examination Schedule and Format

The DSC 2025 exams will be conducted from June 6 to July 6, in online mode. The government has set up examination centres not only across Andhra Pradesh but also in neighbouring states. With a seating capacity of 20,000 per session and two sessions per day, up to 40,000 candidates can take the test daily.

This large-scale logistical arrangement reflects the scale and seriousness of the recruitment effort, ensuring that all eligible applicants get a fair opportunity to compete.

Application Deadline Closed

The final date to apply for DSC 2025 was May 15, 11:59 PM. Despite appeals from many aspirants to extend the deadline, the government remained firm. Had there been an extension, officials estimate that the total number of applications might have crossed 7 lakh.

Demand for Regular TET Exams

The current government has pledged to conduct the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) every six months. As it has now been over six months since the last TET, there is growing pressure from unemployed educators for the government to announce the next schedule soon.

As Andhra Pradesh moves forward with its largest teacher recruitment in recent years, the focus now shifts to ensuring the smooth conduct of exams and timely publication of hall tickets. For thousands of aspirants, the coming weeks will be crucial in shaping their future in the teaching profession.