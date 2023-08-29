AP CM YS Jagan Remembers Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy On Telugu Language Day

It was on this day (August 29) that the Telugu linguist and writer Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy was born in 1863. Also a historian, he was regarded as a social visionary.

Marking his birth anniversary, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described him as the foremost among the modern Telugu linguists. "He was a great person who made the Telugu language accessible to the commoner through his movement and made it an everyday language," the CM said, adding that Venkata Ramamurthy is also credited with contributing significantly to social development by raising literary levels. "We are celebrating Telugu Language Day to celebrate Gidugu's birthday," the CM added.

The CM's social media post raises a toast to the linguist's pathbreaking achievement of making language pro-layman. Gidugu was credited with popularizing Vyavaharika Bhasha.

ఆధునిక తెలుగుభాషా వేత్తలలో అగ్రగణ్యుడు గిడుగు వెంకట రామమూర్తి గారు. తన ఉద్యమం ద్వారా తెలుగుభాషను సామాన్యుల దగ్గరకు చేర్చి, వ్యవహారిక భాషను మాధ్యమంగా తీర్చిదిద్దిన గొప్ప వ్యక్తి. భాషా నైపుణ్యాలను వృద్ధిచేయడం ద్వారా అక్షరాస్యత పెంపు, తద్వారా మానవాభివృద్ధికి విశేషంగా కృషిచేశారు.… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 29, 2023

The Telugu Language Day has been celebrated by people from all walks of life. Educational institutions have held seminars and special events to inculcate love for the language in children.