AP Bus Accident: Driver Alertness Saves 39 Passengers

A major accident was narrowly avoided on Saturday morning after a private tourist bus caught fire while travelling along the highway near Keesara village in Kanchikacherla mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district. All 39 passengers on board managed to escape safely, and no injuries were reported.

The bus, operated by Pavani Travels, was en route to Vijayawada from Hyderabad when the fire broke out. Passengers quickly noticed the flames and alerted others, prompting everyone to evacuate the vehicle without delay. Their swift response played a crucial role in preventing what could have turned into a serious tragedy.

Personnel from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), who were nearby at the time, stepped in to help the passengers move away from the burning vehicle and ensured their safety until emergency teams arrived.

Soon after the incident was reported, police officers and firefighters reached the location and began efforts to control the blaze. The fire was brought under control within about an hour, but by then the bus had been completely destroyed.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Police are working closely with the fire services department to examine whether a mechanical fault, electrical issue, or another factor triggered the incident.

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