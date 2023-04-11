Andhra Pradesh: Rabid Dog Attacks Over 2 Dozen People Including 10 Kids in Kakinada

Kakinada: At least 25 people including 10 children were bitten by a rabid dog who went on a biting spree in Jaggampet of Kakinada on Monday. Th

The mad dog in Neeladri Raopet first attacked a few people in the locality and later went to the nearby underpass bridge in Jaggampet and started biting the passerby. Later, the lathi-wielding locals followed the dog and thrashed the animal to death.

Few people, who were bitten by the dog, were given first aid at the Jaggampet Community Health Center, while other 10 seriously injured people were shifted to Kakinada Government Hospital for specialised treatment for dog bites. Local BJP leader D Krishna Varma visited the hospital and spoke to the injured persons.

