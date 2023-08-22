Andhra to Kick-off Week-long Telugu Language Day Celebrations from Tomorrow

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that the 160th birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy will be celebrated as Telugu Language Day from August 23 to August 29 across the state.

Addressing a press conference here, AP Official Language Commission Chairman Vijayababu said the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to promote bilingual policy in the state.

He said annual celebrations of Telugu Language Day will commence from August 23 at 11.30 am at Acharya Nagarjuna university and conclude at 3 pm at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada at 3 pm on August 29.

Vijayababu said the idea behind celebrating this week-long Telugu Language Day is to promote Telugu language in our day-to-day life in the state. The celebration is also aimed at ensuring the use of Telugu language in the administrative tasks. While the promotion of English is for purely professional reasons, he said.

The government is planning to hold the Telugu Language Day celebrations on a massive scale across the state. As part of the celebrations, the AP Official Language Commission would organise various cultural programmes and conduct storytelling, poetry and antakshari competitions across the government schools, colleges, universities and state Secretariat and all other government departments.

