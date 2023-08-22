AIIMS Delhi to organise health, wellness conference

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and Heartfulness will organise a integrated health and wellness conference themed 'Medicine and Meditation - Elevating Healthcare through Humane Values and Spirituality', starting from Wednesday.

The three-day conference will be held at the AIIMS here. The event will be graced by Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, as per the communique issued by the premier institute.

"The conference aims to create a platform for academicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, and spiritual practitioners to explore the symbiotic relationship between medicine and spirituality. The event delves into the crucial role of humane values, Indian spirituality, and meditation in elevating the healthcare system to new heights," the AIIMS said.

The premier institute said, "The conference will have keynote and plenary sessions, meditation sessions, talks and poster presentations, breakout and interactive sessions. The conference is intended for physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, healthcare professional students, researchers in traditional well-being practices, and seekers of reflective learning and wisdom practices."

Heartfulness is an educational and volunteer-based, non-profit organization, focused on meditation, relaxation, yoga and spirituality.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.