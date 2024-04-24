Amit Shah's Comments Puts Chandrababu Into Trouble

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu joined the BJP-led NDA with an aim to unseat the YSRCP government from power in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. However, the pre-poll tie-up with the BJP has put Naidu in an awkward situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the saffron party’s stance on various issues including Muslim reservation has started giving trouble to the key opposition party. While addressing a political rally in Odisha, the senior BJP leader reiterated the party's stance on reservation for Muslims.

“We will do away with the four per cent reservation for Muslims and we will give those to SCs. OBCs, and STs,” Amit Shah told the gathering.

Amit Shah’s statement was undoubtedly not well received by the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh as the BJP and TDP are contesting the May 13 polls together. Ahead of elections, Naidu cannot afford to upset the Muslim voters.

Latching onto Shah’s remarks, the YSRCP leaders have asked the TDP to clarify its stand on the Muslim reservation issue. They demanded the TDP chief to clarify whether he agrees with the BJP’s stance or he will oppose it. Naidu is yet to respond to the BJP leader’s remarks on Muslim quota issue.

