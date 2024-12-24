2027 To Have One Nation, One Election, YSRCP Will Storm to Power: YS Jagan

AP Former CM and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is in Pulivendula tour, addressed YSRCP leaders, corporators in YSR Kadapa district today. During his visit to home town, Jagan discussed the latest developments and made key political comments which became a hot topic. Jagan was accompanied by Kadapa Lok Sabha MP and YSRCP leader YS Avinash Reddy.

Before the elections, Chandrababu made unrealistic promises, but now he is not addressing them at all. The people are noticing this, said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Challenges are not permanent. When difficulties arise, one should not compromise their character. We must work together as a team. We have accomplished great things that no one else has in the country's history. We are in the opposition because we refuse to lie. Chandrababu came to power with deceitful promises. However,

... we have changed the tradition of discarding manifestos into the trash. Even during the COVID crisis, we did not stop welfare programs. We governed in a way that inspired our workers. By the end of 2027, joint elections may be held. And it will be our government again. We will continue to support every worker," he stated.

In this event, Amjad Basha, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu, and others participated. During this time, Kadapa leaders brought to YS Jagan's attention the recent actions of the coalition government. They explained how, despite lacking influence in the corporations, TDP leaders were still trying to create dominance.

"If we stand by our words, the people will recognize the truth and support us. Whether in power or not, we must always fight for the people," YS Jagan advised the leaders.