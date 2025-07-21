Andhra Pradesh proposes electronic manufacturing hubs in Rayalaseema

Amaravati, July 21 (IANS) With land availability becoming a serious issue in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, Andhra Pradesh is planning to develop electronics manufacturing hubs in Rayalaseema region.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu believes that areas like Sri City near Tirupati, Orvakal near Kurnool, Kopparthy, and Hindupur are well-suited for setting up electronics manufacturing industries.

He stated that there is vast potential for electronic component manufacturing in these places in Rayalaseema and directed officials to attract investments for this region, which is close to Bengaluru and Chennai.

During a review meeting on newly drafted Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy 4.0 at the Secretariat, he said Andhra Pradesh has a significant advantage in attracting investments in electronic manufacturing industries.

He advised preparing an action plan to attract $50-100 billion investment in the electronics components manufacturing sector.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the new policy should facilitate large-scale production and instructed officials to ensure the development of a conducive ecosystem alongside the establishment of industries.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the policy is designed to reduce electronics imports, boost domestic production, and focus on exports. They shared that last year, India imported electronic circuit boards worth $70 billion, highlighting the sector's immense demand.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed that self-reliance in electronics and achieving 'Make in India' targets must be prioritised. He said Andhra Pradesh must launch large-scale manufacturing initiatives to meet international demand and also create its brand for these products.

The CM also stated that the government will take steps to promote aspiring entrepreneurs, reiterating the coalition government's vision of ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’.

He noted that cities like Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati offer immense opportunities for setting up IT companies. Allocating space for 500 IT companies in these regions can generate large-scale employment, he said.

Along with IT and ITeS firms in Visakhapatnam, manufacturing industries can be developed from Lepakshi to Orvakal. He also directed the establishment of co-working spaces in these areas.

The CM instructed officials to ensure job opportunities increase in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and other cities in the state. He stressed the need to integrate the skill development portal with other platforms to enhance youth skills in line with future demands.

He also recommended updating academic curricula to meet emerging educational needs, thereby creating opportunities at the state, national, and global levels.

