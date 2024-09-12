Andhra Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh set up semi-final clash in Sub Jr Girls’ NFC Tier 2

Neemuch, Sep 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh topped their respective groups to qualify for the semi-finals of the Sub-Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2024-25 Tier 2.

While Andhra Pradesh triumphed over Andaman & Nicobar 6-2 in their concluding Group A match to top the group with nine points, Madhya Pradesh blanked Uttar Pradesh 6-0 to finish their Group C engagements with nine points and set up a semi-final clash with Andhra to be played on Saturday.

For Andhra Pradesh, who led 3-0 at half time, V Sai Thanu Sri opened the scoring in the 13th minute, followed by a goal from Chinnapareddy Ganga in the 22nd minute. Thereafter, Gundigi Jyoshnavi netted four goals (27’, 61’, 71’, 82’) in a row to hog the limelight. For Andaman & Nicobar, captain Sara Ekta Lakra scored twice (34’, 85’) in a valiant effort.

In Group C, Madhya Pradesh dominated Uttar Pradesh and claimed the top spot in the table. Neelam Pusam's hat-trick (37’, 49’, 85’), Ambika Dhurwey's strike (75’), and a brace from Manvi (63’, 71’) left the UP defence clueless.

In a Group A match of little consequence, Tripura dominated Pondicherry to win 8-0. Hat-trick girl Breejia Debbarma excelled with goals in the ninth, 63rd, and 80th minutes, respectively. Lalmauii Reang (11’) added a goal to her name, while Thanpuii Darlong (42’, 87’) and Remika Reang (75’, 85’) both contributed with two goals each. Tripura finished second in the group with six points.

Sikkim beat Uttarakhand 4-1 in their last Group C match to finish second behind Uttar Pradesh. Abhista Basnett (47’, 52’, 59’, 68’) scored all the four goals. Uttarakhand’s captain Ku Varsha Arya (60’) scored her team’s only goal from a spot kick.

