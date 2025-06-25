Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM congratulate Shubhanshu Shukla

Amaravati, June 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the second Indian to travel to space.

Governor Nazeer congratulated Group Captain Shukla, India's second astronaut to go to space in four decades, as part of Axiom Mission 4 aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon aircraft bound for the International Space Station (ISS), which lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday.

The Governor said it is a proud moment for the nation and the people. He wished Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla a successful space mission.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to 'X' to congratulate Group Captain Shukla on the big achievement.

"And liftoff! As the Axiom 4 mission begins its journey, carrying Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force, the first ISRO astronaut headed to the International Space Station, the dreams of a billion Indians lift off alongside him. Wishing the crew a safe voyage and a successful docking at the ISS! Congratulations to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla," posted CM Naidu.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also congratulated astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on becoming the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma and the first Indian to visit the Space Station.

Proud to note that he is a distinguished Group Captain of the Indian Air Force, now representing India on the Axiom-4 Mission.

"Wishing you a safe and successful mission. Your journey is a significant step forward in advancing space exploration, scientific research, and India’s contribution to global space innovation," posted the Jana Sena leader.

Group Captain Shukla is set to become the first ever Indian to visit NASA's orbiting laboratory. His journey comes 41 years after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to fly to space aboard a Russian Soyuz in 1984.

Axiom-4 is a commercial flight operated by Houston-based private company Axiom Space. The mission is a collaboration between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and European Space Agency (ESA).

