Andhra CM returns from 10-day London tour

Vijayawada, Sep 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from his London tour with family members.

He was received at the Gannavaram Airport by Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu, Ministers J. Ramesh, K. Nageswara Rao, P. Vishwaroop, Chief Secretary Dr. K. Jawahar Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy MPs, MLCs, MLAs among others.

Jagan and his wife Bharati had left for London on September 2.

They had gone to London to meet their daughters who study there.

It was during Jagan's London visit that former CM Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the Skill Development scam.

The timing of the London trip by CM Jagan is doing rounds in political circles of Andhra Pradesh.

CM Jagan arrived on Monday late in the night. The supporters of Telugu Desam Supremo Chandra Babu Naidu had made direct allegations at CM Jagan for targeting their leader.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.