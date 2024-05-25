Police bust hookah party in Jaipur hotel, detain 40

Jaipur, May 25 (IANS) In an early morning raid at a five-star hotel here on Saturday over 40 people, including three hotel staff members, were caught drinking liquor and consuming hookah, said officials.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said, "Night clubs are not allowed to operate in the city after 11 p.m. Despite this, there were reports of a club and liquor party going on in the hotel till late at night. A police team was sent to the spot. The complaint was verified when police raided the hotel at 2.30 a.m., which continued till 4.30 a.m."

Police from 15 police stations raided the Menari Club of Hotel Ramada and over 40 people were detained, said cops. Officials said they raided the hotel after receiving complaints for the last several days.

The youths caught in the club were brought to Adarsh Nagar police station. Challans were issued to the youths for consuming hookah and 37 of them were detained for disturbing peace.

Sources said an FIR will also be lodged against Menari Club of the hotel located in the Adarsh Nagar police station area.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said, "The operation was conducted under the supervision of ACP Protocol Pradeep Yadav and Additional DCP Protocol Ranveer Meena. In this operation, police from a total of 15 police stations of Jaipur City were called to the spot."

Adarsh Nagar police station was not informed of the raid as the hotel premises came under this police station, said officials.

