Ananya Pandey soaks up the tranquil beauty of Lake Como

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Ananya Pandey was seen soaking up the tranquil beauty of Lake Como during her current visit to Italy.

Ananya attended the Chanel’s Cruise 2025/26 show in Lake Como as the first Indian ambassador for the luxury house.

Sharing her experience with the netizens, Ananya wrote, "@chanelofficial cruise 2025/26 at Villa d’Este in Lake Como has been a dream my first show as the ambassador of the brand couldn’t have been any more special."

Ananya was accompanied by her sister Rysa Panday in Lake Como.

Reacting to the post, actress Shanaya Kapoor penned in the comment section, "coolest sister duo @ananyapanday @rysapanday."

The 'Kesari Chapter 2' actress was seen making heads turn in a three-layer black midi dress with silver sequin embellishments. Her outfit was accessorized with statement earrings, a diamond ring, black strappy heels, and a matching sling bag. With soft yet defined makeup, Ananya decided to keep her hair open with loose curls.

In some of the photographs posted on her Instagram handle, the diva was seen posing amidst the beautiful backdrop of Lake Como.

Ananya also gave us a behind-the-scene glimpse of the show, as she was seen enjoying her coffee in a bathrobe in one of the images from the post.

Her Instagram post also included a video of a live musical performance, along with a clip of a DJ creating a beautiful ambiance with his tunes.

On Monday, Ananya treated her InstaFam with some more glimpses of her stay in Italy.

In the snaps posted by her on her IG, Ananya was seen enjoying a breathtaking view, looking as stylish as ever in a breezy yellow dress.

The post further showed the 'CTRL' actress enjoying a boat ride in Italy, posing on the huge stairs amidst a lush backdrop, enjoying the local cuisine, and indulging in some self-care.

Ananya wrote in the caption, "Living the sweet Italian life with @chanelofficial," with a red heart emoji.

