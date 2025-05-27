Ananya Panday shows a glimpse of the 'world around her'

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Ananya Panday took to social media to offer her fans an intimate glimpse into the world around her.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared moments that reveal a fresh and personal side of her life. The 'Kesari Chapter 2' actress posted a series of pictures and wrote, “Some of meeee and some of the world around meeee.” Her posts include solo pictures, candid moments with her furry friend, and stunning shots of beautiful landscapes.

In the first shot, Ananya is seen flaunting her makeup and hairstyle as she looks straight into the camera. In the next, she is seen posing with her hand resting on her face. Her collection of photos also features a cute picture of her cousin Alanna Panday’s son, River, along with some delicious cookies.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday recently grabbed attention with a heartfelt tribute to her father, veteran actor Chunky Panday, at the Zee Cine Awards 2025. She performed some of his classic hits, including the lively number “Main Tera Tota, Tu Meri Maina.” The performance saw Ananya shining brightly on stage, supported by a dynamic group of dancers. The highlight came when Chunky Panday joined her mid-performance, turning the tribute into a truly special father-daughter moment.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, the proud father wrote, “This is the First time I got to Perform at an International Film Award function Thank you @zeecineawards and my Darling @ananyapanday what a Surprise So Proud of you Love you forever.” In the video, Ananya is seen performing one of her father’s iconic songs, backed by a lively group of background dancers. The energy on stage escalated when they brought Chunky Panday up to join her.

On the work front, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress was last seen in "Kesari: Chapter 2" alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Ananya Panday is set to star in Vivek Soni’s upcoming film “Chand Mera Dil.” Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala, and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner, she will be sharing the screen with Lakshya, known for his role in “Kill.”

In addition to this, Ananya is also gearing up to return as Bella Chowdhary in the web series “Call Me Bae” for its second season.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.