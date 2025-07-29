Ananya Panday says ‘Wah Taj’ as she poses in front of the Taj Mahal

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday had a “Wah Taj” moment as she soaked in the breathtaking beauty of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Ananya took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her visit. The actress looked stunning in a mustard yellow and deep blue printed dress as she posed in front of the ivory-white marble mausoleum, which in 2007 was declared a winner of the New 7 Wonders of the World initiative.

For the caption, the actress simply wrote: “Wah Taj!”

Ananya added the song “Jashn-E-Bahaaraa” by A. R. Rahman and Javed Ali from the 2008 film “Jodhaa Akbar” starring Hritihk Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

She took to her stories section and reposted the pictures she had shared.

Ananya added the caption: “Pictures don't do this beauty justice. You have to see it to believe it.”

The Taj Mahal was commissioned in 1631 by the fifth Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal; it also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.

The tomb is the centrepiece of a 17-hectare complex, which includes a mosque and a guest house, and is set in formal gardens bounded on three sides by a crenellated wall.

Ananya in her stories section also shared a glimpse of veteran star Jackie Shroff and wrote: “Guess who I’m shooting with.”

In the picture, Jackie’s face is not visible, however his iconic plant neck piece with “Bhidu” written on it gives away that the actress is shooting with the veteran star.

The actress will next be seen in “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” starring Kartik Aaryan, Neena Gupta and Jackie.

The project marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year.

