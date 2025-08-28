Ananya Panday performs Ganpati Visarjan, asks Bappa to 'come again next year'

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday performed Ganpati Visarjan after welcoming Bappa at her home for one day.

While bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha, she urged him to come again next year. Accompanied by her family members, the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress was seen dipping the Idol in a drum filled with water as part of the Visarjan ceremony.

Ananya was also seen sharing her wish in Bappa's ear before saying goodbye.

For those who do not know, Ganpati Visarjan can be done either after one day, three days, five days, seven days, or ten days.

Earlier today, Ananya left everyone awestruck with her latest traditional look.

She dropped a string of photos of herself on social media, oozing grace in traditional wear.

She wore a dark leaf green saree with a delicately embroidered golden blouse, accessorized with fresh flowers in her hair.

“It’s starting to look a lot like my favourite time of the year," she captioned the post.

Work-wise, Ananya will next be seen gracing the screen with "Chand Mera Dil"

Announced last year in November, the film is touted to be a passionate love story. The project is being helmed by Vivek Soni, known for “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Her lineup further includes "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri," opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, the much-anticipated drama will also see Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles, along with others.

The project marks Ananya's second professional association with Kartik after their 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

A remake of the 1978 film of the same name, the movie also saw Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana in crucial roles.

Backed by Karan Johar, along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is expected to hit the theatres on February 13 next year.

