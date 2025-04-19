Ananth Mahadevan, director of 'Phule', appeals to the Brahmin community to watch the film before passing judgment

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Anant Mahadevan, the maker of "Phule" has requested Brahmin community to watch the film before forming an opinion. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Anant Mahadevan opened up about his film, it's content and the changes suggested by the censor board.

Director Ananth Mahadevan's biographical drama "Phule" is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. Ahead of its release, the film has been facing opposition from certain sections of the Brahmin community. After seeing the trailer of the film, a few members of the Brahmin community claimed that they had been portrayed in a "poor light".

The maker of "Phule", Anant Mahadevan has now requested the Brahmin community to first see the film and then give their opinion. He added that they have adhered to all the amendments suggested by the censor board.

Sharing his views on the changes suggested by the censor board, Mahadevan told IANS, "They were probably over cautious, and they had certain recommendations, certain tweaking which they wanted us to do- it was not really cut as such."

He asserted that even with these changes, the film does not lose its impact. "We adhered to that because we want to go by the law, but the only thing is that we have become a little over-sensitive, even if those words were retained, even if those points were retained, I don't think anyone would have objected to it, but somewhere we had to soften it, but let me assure you this will not reduce the impact of the film."

The makers were asked to remove terms such as ‘Mang’, ‘Mahar’, and ‘Peshwai’ from the film. Additionally, the visual of a ‘man carrying a broom’ was asked to be replaced with ‘boys throwing cow dung balls at Savitribai’, and the line ‘3000 saal purani gulami’ was changed to ‘Kai saal purani’, among other things. Inviting everyone to catch "Phule" on April 25, the maker said that they have got a clean U certificate from the censor board.

He added that the CBFC itself has endorsed the film and said that the film should be seen by the younger generation because Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule started off in their teen a revolution that still continues. The project will see Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule, and Patralekha as Savitribai Phule.

