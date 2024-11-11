Amul poised to debut in European market this month

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Managing Director Jayen S. Mehta said on Monday that the dairy co-operative was poised to debut in the European market with its popular Amul products by the end of this month.

"The company will launch the products in Spain first and then look at expanding to other countries in Europe," Mehta said at the 57th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) here.

Amul launched its fresh milk in the US in May 2024. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) partnered with the Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch the milk. The milk is available in one-gallon and half-gallon packs in cities like Chicago, Dallas, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

The four variants of milk are Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, and Amul Slim n Trim.

Amul products are also available in Canada, including cheese, frozen snacks, beverages, and ice cream.

In 2022-23, Amul's export revenue touched Rs 72,000 crores (USD 9 billion).

As the Chief Guest at the IIFT function, the GCMMF Managing Director urged the graduating students to explore rewarding careers in international business and trade. He highlighted the remarkable achievements of Indian companies in reaching new global markets and underscored how international business expertise could position students to be at the forefront of India’s expanding global footprint. He shared insights into how Amul and other leading Indian brands are strengthening India's presence on the world stage, creating opportunities for talented professionals in trade and commerce.

Dr Mehta’s address also underscored the significance of cooperatives in strengthening India’s rural economy and ultimately empowering farmers, highlighting the pivotal role cooperatives play in fostering economic resilience at the grassroots level. He also urged the graduates to prioritise human values and uphold strong ethical principles in their professional lives.

Additionally, he reminded them to pay attention to their personal health and well-being, recognising that a balanced and healthy lifestyle is essential for long-term success and fulfilment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.