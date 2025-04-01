Amol Parashar suffers leg injury on Thailand trip

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar, who is known for his work in ‘ Sardar Udham’, and ‘Tripling’, had a misadventure during his Thailand trip as he suffered a leg injury. However, the actor has now confirmed that he is recovering well.

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar, who is known for his work in ‘ Sardar Udham’, and ‘Tripling’, had a misadventure during his Thailand trip as he suffered a leg injury. However, the actor has now confirmed that he is recovering well.

The incident occurred while navigating a trail, where Amol lost balance and scratched his leg against a rough surface. The injury left a gash, prompting a quick visit to a local clinic. He was treated with first aid and given a tetanus shot as a safety measure.

Amol, known for keeping his cool, reflected on the incident light-heartedly, as he said, “It wasn’t ideal, of course, but I’ve had worse papercuts from scripts. At least now the trip has a story. Let’s just say I got a bit too adventurous. But the leg’s healing fine, and I’m grateful it wasn’t anything serious”.

Despite the injury, which happened on Saturday, the actor continued the trip, making the most of his time with friends. He has now returned to India and resumed work on his in-theatre storytelling platform, Amol Parashar Live. Its first show, ‘Besharam Aadmi’, has already completed three houseful performances and has been receiving strong praise from both audiences and members of the industry. The next show is scheduled for April 4 in Mumbai.

2025 is already shaping up to be a significant year for the actor, with a packed lineup that includes a romantic film with Tanya Maniktala, a thriller series with Nimrat Kaur, TVF’s ‘Gram Chikitsalay’, and his bold live theatre ventureAmol Parashar Live, which kicked off with three back-to-back housefull shows of ‘Besharam Aadmi’.

The actor is currently recovering well, with his trademark sense of humor still intact, and is back to work as scheduled.

