Amitabh lauds batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal: ‘Inspiring to hear their stories’

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, shared how he is proud of the brilliant players in the Indian Cricket team, saying it is really inspiring to hear the stories of the players.

The actor also opened up on the young cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, and how he became the part of the ‘Men in Blue’, coming from a humble background.

In the episode 39 of the quiz reality show, rollover contestant Rahul Kumar from Ahivaharanpur, Uttar Pradesh continued his journey on the hot seat.

The contestant asked Big B: “I have a question, sir. Sir, you've received the Golden Ticket for the World Cup. Will you be going? It was given to honour you.”

The 80-year-old actor replied: “It was not to honour me. It was generous of the BCCI to give the Golden Ticket to a few people to enable them to visit any stadium and watch the World Cup match.”

The young boy said: “It was imperative you get it, sir. You'd surely receive it, sir. You're the heartbeat of the nation.”

Amitabh said: “Forget about me, but this is a great initiative. In a way, they are felicitating those people who have made the country proud.”

The actor humbly shared that he had no contribution.

The contestant further said: “Sir, I have a personal question. Sir, please tell us your favourite batsman and bowler. We don't know.”

Big B said: “I am fond of cricket. Honestly, the Indian Cricket Team is my favourite.”

To this the contestant said: “Anyone in particular?”

Amitabh then went on to say, “They are all such brilliant players. And what I really like is that players from small towns of the country are making a mark and they play so well. It is commendable. It's really inspiring to hear their stories.”

“You must know Yashasvi Jaiswal. He's a batsman. He was not allowed inside the stadium. He used to climb trees to watch the IPL. And do you know what he did for a living? He used to sell 'pani puri' on the streets. That's his background. He then became a part of the IPL team,” said the ‘Coolie’ fame actor.

He further shared: “Small towns are churning out magnificent players like him, and it makes me so proud. This is us honouring the citizens of India.”

“You, too, are from a small town. I salute you for making it to the hot seat. May you win a big amount of prize money and make not just your town proud, but your parents as well,” added Big B.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

