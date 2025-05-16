Amitabh Bachchan: When you work everything falls into place

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that when one fully dedicates themselves, everything aligns perfectly. The thespian also shared that he experienced it as he had a fulfilling day.

The cine icon took to his blog and wrote: “When you work .. everything falls into place ..It did today.”

On May 15, took to his blog, where he mentioned that he is now keeping busy with work after a brief pause.

“On the work front again… was a pause before the action… but now again on the front .. and more.”

Big B religiously shares updates about his personal and professional life with his fans, whom he fondly calls his “Extended Family” or EF.

On May 13, Big B dedicated a poem by his late legendary father Harivansh Rai Bachchan to Indian jawans, which stressed that their actions should send a powerful message to the enemy, without the use of any words.

“Jai Hind Jai Hind Ki Sena”, he wrote and also shared a poem by his legendary father.

He shared: “O hamaare vajra-durdam desh ke vikshubdh-krodhaatur jawaano! Kitkitakar aaj apne vajra ke-se dant bheencho, khade ho, aage badho, upar chadho, be-kanth khole. Bolna ho to tumhaare haath ki do choten bolen!”

The thespian then shared: “And the words of Poojya Babuji resound .. loud and clear .. and in reverberation .. from every element of the Country .. from every corner ..”

Sharing the meaning, he wrote: “Oh ! the angered and dedicated Jawans of the Country .. clench your teeth .. stand up and move forward .. upward and beyond .. without giving any voice .. if you have to speak .. may the sound be heard of your slaps registered on the face of the enemy !!”

Operation Sindoor is the code name for the precise and strategic retaliatory strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on May 7, targeting nine key terror installations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Talking about films, Amitabh was last seen in the 2024 film “Vettaiyan,” an action drama film directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

