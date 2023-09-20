Amitabh Bachchan wears 'veshti' to celebrate Ganeshotsava on 'KBC 15' set

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen wearing the traditional attire 'veshti' on the sets of quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Big B shared a photo of himself sitting on the hot seat of 'KBC 15', and can be seen sporting a veshti, on the occasion of Ganeshotsava.

He captioned the photo on Instagram as: " 'Veshti' on .. KBC on !! Traditional never falters". While, on X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote: "T 4775- Who says that one cannot run wearing 'Mundu' ie veshti !!!"

Ila Arun commented on Big B's post and wrote: 'fantastic look'. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor said: 'Gorgeous man'.

Fans wrote: “Beautiful”, “Super sir”, “Keeping our Indian traditions alive...VESHTI this time”, “YES TRADITIONAL NEVER flaters WHEN THE ORIGINAL KEEPS IT SAFE FOREVER”, “Waah sir waahh kya andaz hai”, etc.

The 'Sholay' actor also took to his official blog and penned a long note, saying: "It is the season of festivity .. of Navratri .. of celebration .. of bringing together the variety of our 'sanskaar'.. Sanskaar of our age old traditions and beliefs .. and in keeping with the diversity but in its unity .. we design the KBC with the different traditional wear from each part of the country."

"And for me the 'veshti' the traditional wear of Kerala .. a moment of pride and joy .. may there be peace and love and all the goodness to prevail on this celebratory day of the ganapati sthapana .. May HE keep us under his care , keep us protected ever .. and bless us all Love and wishes," he added.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

