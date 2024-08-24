Amitabh Bachchan: music is the source of the most creative moments in one's life

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he had a day of surprises,duty, discipline and music, which he says is the source of the most creative moments in one's life.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “... A day of surprises and duty and discipline and music. Music is and shall ever be the source of the most creative moments in one's life.”

He added: “They elevate, they swim past the glories and horrors of life, they bring the solitude to the mind and the body .. they travel rapidly to the end of the World, and back .."

"Music sets your mind to the realm of imagination and dreams of that special moment when fulfillment of those dreams so passionately craved for, come into your own , or rather their own to serve or banish our thoughts ..”

“But your resistance shall ever be that one motivation which shall survive all else and redeem any misgivings .. if ever there were any .. I do not ..”

The actor is currently seen hosting the quiz based reality show, where he had revealed how much he scored in BSc. He said that he only scored 42 percent.

“BSc. kar liya hum bhi bina jaane ki kya hota Bsc. Science main ache number aaye toh hum apply kardiye. (I did BSc. without knowing what it was. I scored well in Science and hence applied for it.)”

“10 saal main humne seekha tha science main scope hai woh 45 minutes main khatam kardiya. (I had always heard that there is scope in science. In just 45 it changed everything)”

“Paheli baar jab gaye toh fail hogaye… Firse jaakar diya jawaab toh badhi mushkil se 42 percent aaya humara. Bach gaye. (First time I failed… Then when I attempted with great difficulty I scored 42 per cent.),” said Amitabh, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962.

