Amitabh Bachchan calls Chandra Barot 'family' as he mourns the loss of ‘Don’ director

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan called Chandra Barot 'a family friend' as he mourned the loss of the ‘Don’ director.

Big B expressed his grief during this sad moment by writing on his blog, "Another and and another sad moment ..Dear dear friend and my director of DON - Chandra Barot passed away this morning."

Praying for the departed soul, Amitabh added, "It is difficult to put in words the loss .. we worked together yes , but he was more a family friend than any else ..I can only pray .."

Barot breathed his last on Sunday at the age of 86. The filmmaker had been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis for the last seven years and was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital before passing away.

Barot's better half, Deepa Barot, confirmed the unfortunate news.

Apart from Big B, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also penned on Instagram, “Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family.”

For the unversed, Farhan rehashed Barot's "Don" in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead. The 'Dil Chahta Hai' maker is currently working on the third instalment of the 'Don' franchise with Ranveer Singh as the lead.

Barot worked as an assistant for director Manoj Kumar, and became friends with Bachchan and Zeenat Aman during the shoot of the 1974 release "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan".

Later on, he went on to direct Big B in the iconic "Don".

Penned by writer duo Salim–Javed and backed by Nariman Irani, "Don" stars Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role. Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri, and Satyen Kappu are also a part of the movie's core cast.

The dialogues and songs of the drama continue to live rent-free in the memory of movie buffs.

