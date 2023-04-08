Amit Trivedi to host a friendly cricket match on his birthday

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Music composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for his work in films like 'Lootera', 'Udaan', 'Dev D', 'Ishaqzaade', 'Bombay Velvet' and the recently released webseries 'Jubilee', is celebrating his birthday on Saturday. He will spend his special day by hosting a friendly cricket match.

Amit is a huge cricket enthusiast, and recently composed the anthem for the Rajasthan Royals IPL team titled 'Halla Bol'. The anthem captures the team's spirit and their drive to win. His passion for the sport is reflected in his powerful voice and spectacular music.

Talking about his plans for the special day, the composer said: "Birthdays are all about celebrating with your loved ones and doing what you love. For me, it's spending quality time with my family and friends, playing the sport I am passionate about - cricket. I am excited to host this match and have a fun and easy day."

Lyricist Shellee, who has worked with Amit in 'Dev.D' and 'Manmarziyaan' will be participating in the match along with lyricist Puneet Sharma, singers like Arun Kamath, Yashita Sharma, Poorvi Koutish and Amit's studio technicians and his office staff. The match will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

On the work front, Amit's recent album from 'Mrs Chatterji Vs Norway' also received a lot of love and appreciation in addition to the music of 'Jubilee' which has prominent shades of the retro era of Hindi cinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.