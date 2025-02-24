Amit Shah, Karnataka Dy CM to attend Maha Shivratri celebrations at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation

Coimbatore, Feb 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will partake in the Maha Shivratri celebrations at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Yoga Center in the city on February 26. He will be joined by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the celebrations at the Yoga centre. The night-long celebrations will commence at 6 pm on Feb 26 and conclude at 6 am the next day.

“For the first time, Sadhguru will offer Midnight Mahamantra (Aum Namah Shivaya) Initiation, a chanting that can bring ultimate well-being,” said a press statement.

Later, Sadhguru will guide participants in Shambho Meditation during Brahma Muhurtham at 3:40 am, considered the best time for spiritual practices if one wishes to transcend their physical nature.

He will also unveil free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, featuring 7-minute guided meditation. The app aims to empower individuals to establish a daily meditation practice that can easily fit their schedule.

A host of celebrity performers will keep audiences captivated throughout 12-hour celebration.

The stage will feature enthralling performances by renowned music composer duo Ajay-Atul, celebrated for their work in Hindi and Marathi cinema; acclaimed Gujarati folk singer Muktidan Gadhvi; popular rapper Paradox and CassMae, a 21-year-old visually impaired musician, fondly referred to as the “German daughter of India” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The night will also showcase multi-regional drummers, including Puneri Dhol, Punjabi Dhol, and Tamil Nadu drummers, as well as multi-regional singers such as Satyaprakash Dharmar, Addula Jengi Reddy, M.V. Shubha, and Anoop, along with performances by Sounds of Isha and Isha Samskriti.

The Maha Shivratri celebrations at Sadhguru’s Yoga centre will see host of guests ranging from various fields including politics, sports and entertainment.

“Odisha governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, Maharashtra Minister of Soil and Water Conservation Sanjay Rathod along with MLAs from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be present on the occasion,” said a statement from Sadhguru office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.