Amit Mishra lends voice to title song of ‘Chand Jalne Laga’: Its perfect tone for fairytale romance

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Known for his hit song 'Bulleya' from the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', singer and songwriter Amit Mishra, has now sung the title track for the show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’, and believes that it will resonate with every soul.

Bringing a passionate love story, the show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ revolves around the journey of two childhood sweethearts, Dev and Tara.

Starring Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in the lead roles of Dev and Tara respectively, the show captures how the two who once brought solace into each other’s lives are separated by the turn of fate.

The sentiments of love, separation, and uncertainty of their extraordinary tale are best expressed through music. Ahead of its launch, the show presents a soulful music video that sheds light on what it means to be in love with someone and move apart from them.

Sung by award-winning singers Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra, and composed by Raja Narayan Deb, the song ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ is out now.

Talking about the song, Amit said: "Melody has the unique ability to convey emotions that words alone cannot express. Lending my voice to ‘Chand Jalne Laga’, and working with composer Raja Narayan Deb and lyricist Manoj Yadav was a pleasure.”

“The lyrics are touching, and the melody is simply mesmerising. I strongly believe that this song will resonate with every soul that listens to it. Through the power of music, we've painted the emotional canvas of Dev and Tara's love story in the most beautiful way possible,” shared the “Dil Hai Bholaa” singer.

Amit further said: “The song sets the perfect tone for this fairytale romance, standing for the test of love and the poignant pain of separation. I hope the audience loves this track and showers their love on it.”

Sharing her thoughts about the song, Antara shared: "Working alongside Amit for the creation of Chand Jalne Laga's music was an incredible journey. This was my first collaboration with Raja Narayan Deb and it was a delight to sing for him.”

“We aimed to weave the love story of Dev and Tara into every note of this song. We truly hope that this song will serve as a heartfelt extension of the show. We poured our hearts into this project, and I am confident that our fans will feel the same emotional connection that we did while recording it,” she added.

Earlier, Vishal had shared: “I'm excited to see the audience's reaction to my character of Dev, a self-made individual driven by his determination. I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love from viewers for my previous roles, and I hope they extend the same appreciation for this one too.”

Kanika commented: “I am eagerly looking forward to the audience witnessing my portrayal of Tara, a resilient young woman fiercely safeguarding her father's honour. However, even the strongest souls are vulnerable when it comes to love.”

The show will air soon on Colors.

