Amit Khan reflects on creating Commander Karan Saxena’s character 32 yrs ago with 'no Net, no Google'

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Writer Amit Khan, who created the character of Commander Karan Saxena on which the Gurmeet Choudhary-starrer series is based, shared his thoughts on what it was like creating Saxena.

Amit has painstakingly ensured that every aspect of his character is accurate.

Speaking about the same, Amit said: “Thirty-two years ago, there was no internet, no Google, and I used to write Commander Karan Saxena's international missions. Then, maps of various cities and countries around the world were my support.”

“I used to describe the streets and neighbourhoods of different cities using those maps. Additionally, I used to read a lot of literature about the culture of those places to gather information about the country and the world,” he shared.

Amit added: “Only then was a novel of Commander Karan Saxena born. Today, thanks to Google, research has become very easy. But it is that hard work that is bearing fruit today."

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in pivotal roles.

Targeted towards male audiences, the gripping series follows a fearless RAW agent as he dives into a high-stakes political mystery to save the nation.

Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ is based on a character created by Amit Khan.

The series is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the professional front, Gurmeet has been a part of shows like 'Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi', and 'Punar Vivaah-Zindagi Milegi Dobara'.

He has participated in shows like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5', 'Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati', 'Nach Baliye 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5', and 'Box Cricket League 2'.

The 40-year-old actor has also been a part of films like 'Wajah Tum Ho', 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana', 'Paltan', and 'The Wife'.

