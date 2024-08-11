Amazon Web Services to expand data centre operations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) has plans to expand their presence in Hyderabad and these include a new hyperscale data centre for AI/ML-enabled services.

The company expressed keen interest in making significant investments in expanding its data centre facilities and workforce in Hyderabad.

Telangana delegation led by IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu called on Amazon senior leadership, Kerry Person, Vice President, AWS Data Centre Planning and Delivery, at Palo Alto in California.

The Minister convinced the company to give a stronger thrust to their data centre operations in Telangana.

Amazon already has a strong presence in Telangana which includes their largest corporate building in the world in Hyderabad. Amazon launched their dedicated air cargo network ‘Amazon Air’ in Hyderabad last year.

AWS has designated Hyderabad as a strategic region and three big data centres are already operational. They shared plans for further expanding their business, including new hyper-scale data centre, according to a statement from the state government in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“Our talks with Amazon were extremely positive and successful. We assured the corporation that we will provide them with best incentives and complete support to make their goals in Hyderabad successful. We expected huge expansion of their presence in our state,” said Sridhar Babu.

Kerry Person, Vice President Data Centre Planning and Delivery at Amazon Web Services, said: “I am excited by the opportunity to further expand our cloud infrastructure in Hyderabad, Telangana, as an integral component of AWS’s strategy in India. We expect the AWS Region in Hyderabad will play an increasingly important role in supporting AWS’s growth of cloud services in India, including Artificial Intelligence in the near future. AWS is committed to contributing to Telangana’s digital ambitions, empowering our customers and partners across the State and country to drive towards India’s trillion-dollar digital economy goal.”

With the expansion of Amazon Web Services business in Telangana, the state is set to consolidate its position as a leading hub for the cloud and data centre infrastructure sector in India.

Amazon provides a range of cloud business services including computing, storage, databases, networking, machine learning, analytics, and other services, which will now also include AI.

Amazon, headquartered in Washington DC, USA, has a market capita of over $1.89 trillion and has an over 1.5 million workforce across the globe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.