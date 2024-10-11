Amaravati to host Drone Summit 2024 on Oct 22-23

Amaravati, Oct 11 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation (APDC) will organise Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 here on October 22-23, an official said on Friday.

The Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 will bring together key stakeholders from across the drone industry, including government officials, technology innovators, and industry leaders, to explore the future of drones in India. The event will highlight advancements in drone technology, industry trends, and opportunities for collaboration.

An undertaking of the government of Andhra Pradesh under the Infrastructure and Investment Department, the Amaravati Drone Summit is a national-level event organised by APDC.

The platform is set to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for Drone System Design and Manufacturing (DSDM) and Drone Enabled Technology and Services (DeTS).

Bharat Drone Association, India's largest drone industry body, on Friday announced its collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation (APDC) as a 'Technology Partner' for the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024.

Bharat Drone Association has over 400 members including drone manufacturers, service providers, RPTOs, industry experts, data processing centers and other AI and ML start-ups with a presence in 20 states, the Association said in a statement.

Bharat Drone Association is actively working with thought leaders and industry stakeholders to foster a sustainable UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) ecosystem in the country.

As Technology Partners, Bharat Drone Association will contribute its expertise to build upon the summit’s success and further drive innovation in the drone industry, it said.

"We are honoured to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation for the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024. Our partnership underscores our shared commitment to advancing the UAV industry in India and leveraging drone technology to address critical societal and industrial challenges. The summit presents an excellent opportunity to showcase cutting-edge solutions and foster meaningful dialogue among industry leaders," said president of the Bharat Drone Association, ex-serviceman from Indian Army, Major Ganesan.

Bharat Drone Association held the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on August 15, 2023. It was also instrumental in advocating for drone policy which led to the Government introducing several progressive government schemes and initiatives like PLI, Loan for Drones, SMAM Subsidies and Namo Drone Didi Scheme.

