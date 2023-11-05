Amandeep Sidhu gets nostalgic as she will miss Diwali with her family

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who is currently seen in the show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’, shared that she won’t be able to celebrate Diwali with her family this time as she will be busy with the shoot of the show.

Diwali is one of the most fervently celebrated festivals in India.

Talking about the same, Amandeep said: "Every year, I used to celebrate Diwali with my family, but this time, due to my busy schedule in 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' shooting, I won't be able to be with my family.”

“This time, I will miss my family, home-cooked food, and all the preparations because I always used to decorate the house with my mother. However, this time, I will celebrate Diwali with 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' family for the first time. My message to all of you is to try not to burst firecrackers, share happiness, stay joyful, and wish you all a very happy Diwali,” she added.

She is seen portraying Siya in 'Saubhagyavati Bhava', while Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the lead role of Raghav.

'Saubhagyavati Bhava' airs on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.