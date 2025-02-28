Aly Goni turns cheerleader for ‘pyaari si ladki’ Jasmin Bhasin: ‘Iski kal film release ho rahi hai’

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Television actor Aly Goni turned cheerleader for girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, whom he referred to as “pyaari si ladki”, as her film “Badnaam” is all set for release.

Aly took to Instagram, where he uploaded a picture of the two on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. Jasmin can be seen smiling at the camera, dressed in a stylish black winter coat with a fur-lined hood, and carrying a fiery orange purse. Aly, who is seen slightly behind her, is wearing a black hoodie and appears to be gazing at her affectionately. The background features the iconic cables and structure of the Brooklyn Bridge, with the city skyline visible in the distance.

For the caption, Aly wrote: “Sunooooooo sunoooooo yeh jo picture mein pyaari si ladki hai iski kal film release ho rahi hai ‘Badnaam’ Please aap sab Zaroor jaana aur Bohot Bohot saara pyaar dena Bohot mehnat ki hai in sab ne thank you. (Listen! Listen. The lovely girl in this picture has her film Badnaam releasing tomorrow. Please make sure to go and show lots and lots of love. Everyone has worked really hard on this. Thank you!)”

“Badnaam” also stars Jai Randhawa and Mukesh Rishi. The film, directed by Maneesh Bhatt, traces the story of an outlaw with a tragic past, who following his release from prison challenges a ruthless crime boss for control of the local alcohol black market.

Talking about Aly, he made his debut through participating in MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla 5. He rose to fame after portraying Romesh Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein till 2019. He has also participated in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9 both in 2019.

In 2020, Goni participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 where he finished at 4th place. In 2024, He has participated in cooking based popular show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment

