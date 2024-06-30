Aly Goni talks about audio storytelling & how it allows actors to stimulate imagination of audience

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Aly Goni, who is known for 'Splitsvilla 5', 'Naagin 3', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', and 'Bigg Boss 14' and who portrays the role of Ahan Raizada in the audio series 'Secret Ameerzada', shared what attracts him to the medium of audio storytelling.

The actor said that the medium allows an actor to stimulate imagination in the audience's minds and relies heavily on the power of an actor’s voice.

Aly told IANS that 'Secret Ameerzada' allowed him to explore aspects of his craft that were previously unknown to him.

"The audio platform is different from other forms of storytelling. It gives actors like me a chance to use our creativity to stimulate imaginations in the audience's minds. It is new and exciting, something different from what I'm used to. I couldn't resist taking on this challenge," he said.

Talking about what attracted him to 'Secret Ameerzada', Aly said: "I was intrigued by the storyline and drawn to the character. I felt a strong urge to be part of the project. The opportunity to immerse myself in such a captivating narrative and bring Ahan Raizada to life was something I couldn't pass up. Ahan's dramatic journey is one that I was eager to experience firsthand."

The actor also shared his experience of dubbing in the studio by himself, with only the engineer present and no co-actors around.

Ali told IANS: "It has been a really special experience. This setup streamlines the process significantly. Without the need to coordinate with other actors or redo scenes multiple times, everything moves along smoothly and efficiently. It's been a nice change from the usual way of working, and I have thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it."

The actor has worked in television, streaming, and audio storytelling.

When asked how the road to the silver screen looks from here, Ali told IANS: "I am definitely aiming for that next big step -- after all, who would not want to be associated with the silver screen? While opportunities have come my way, I am quite selective about the roles I accept. If a story or character does not excite me, I remain patient."

"I firmly believe in waiting for the right project that truly resonates with me and allows me to showcase my talent. It is about finding those roles that fulfil my creative drive as an actor, and I am optimistic that the right opportunity will soon come my way," he added.

‘Secret Ameerzada’ streams on Pocket FM.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.