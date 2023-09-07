'Always believed in Sarva Dharma Sambhav': Cong says amid Sanatan Dharma remarks row

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Amid controversy over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma', the Congress on Thursday said that it has always believed in 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' wherein every religion and every faith has space and no one can treat any particular faith as less than any other faith.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Congress leader Pawan Khera said: "Congress has always believed in 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav', wherein every religion and every faith has space. No one can treat any particular faith as less than any other faith. Neither the Constitution allows this and nor the Congress believes in this."

"If you know the history, the Congress has always maintained this and you will find the same principle in the Constituent assembly debates... you will always find the same principles in the Constitution of India and there will never be a rethink of the Constitution as far as the Congress is concerned," he added.

He made the remarks when asked about the Congress view of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma' last week at a programme in Tamil Nadu.

Khera, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee, also spoke about the first anniversary of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said that the journey cannot be measured in miles or km but in tears, hopes, dreams of millions of people of the country.

The Congress leader said: "Today is the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The man, the leader, who inspired thousands of people to participate, Rahul Gandhi, has continued the yatra even after the yatra had physically come to an end after 145 days.

"This is a journey which can be measured in the various dreams, tears, smiles hopes of million of Indians who communicated with our leaders in different languages. That's how hearts, hopes, India and Bharat came together," he said.

He said that even the Bharat Jodo Yatra is continuing in different parts of the country by Rahul Gandhi.

"Even now, you can see that this journey continues in Ladakh, Manipur, Azadpur Mandi, motor mechanic shops. The idea is to bring religion, castes altogether. That idea will continue," he said referring to the recent visit of Rahul Gandhi to several regions and meeting people from different sectors.

In an indirect jibe at the BJP, the Congress leader said: "However, there are forces, and there have always been forces that has tried to stop uniting. They feel threatened to see a united India. These are the forces that are trying to divide India and Bharat.

"So who are those forces and why they are hell bent to divide the nation? This is the question that every Indian knows the answer for. And they will teach these forces a lesson of lifetime. Every generation has taught these forces a lesson, whether it was Mahatma Gandhi's, our generation or next generation," Khera said.

He also thanked the people of the country for participating in the yatra and making it a success.

"Our task is not easy, we are fighting against the resource rich forces which are out to destroy this country and divide it. But our slogan is Judega Bharat, Jeetega India. This slogan inspires us," he added.

