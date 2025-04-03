Allu Arjun wishes happy birthday to 'the love of his life' Allu Ayaan

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Southern heartthrob Allu Arjun's son, Allu Ayaan turned 11 today on April 3, 2025.

Commemorating the occasion, Allu Arjun dropped a picture of the star kid on his Instagram handle, along with a heartfelt note that read, "Many many happy returns of the day to the love of my life...Happy Birthday my Chinni Babu #AlluAyaan."

His better half, Sneha Reddy also used social media to wish her son on his birthday. Sharing a compilation of Allu Ayaan's precious moments, Sneha Reddy wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy birthday to the most adorable, loving soul — our little foodie with the biggest heart and the fastest feet! Whether you’re planning our next family trip, or making us all laugh around the dinner table, you’re the magic that holds us together. Keep dreaming big, loving hard. We’re so proud of the amazing boy you are."

The 'Pushpa' actor celebrated the special occasion with his better half, Sneha Reddy, and their kids, Arha and Ayaan in the comfort of their home.

Sneha Reddy treated the fans with some sneak peeks into the midnight birthday celebration. The sweet little family of four was gathered around Allu Ayaan as he prepared to cut his birthday cake. Allu Arjun was seen standing on the opposite side of the table, with his back towards the camera.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Allu Arjun's new hairstyle, adding to the speculations regarding his upcoming projects. With only his back visible, netizens were forced to wonder if he wanted to keep his new look under wraps for now.

Talking about Allu Arjun's lineup, he has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological film based on the story of Lord Karthikeya.

It must be noted here that Allu Arjun will be trying his hands in this genre for the first time.

In addition to this, AA will be working with filmmaker Atlee on a pan-Indian project. Further details about this untitled drama are likely to be revealed on the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor's birthday.

