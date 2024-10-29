Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan takes his ‘Pushpa’ axe for Halloween

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is Halloween ready with his kids. On Tuesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of his kids, his son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

He wrote on the picture, “Ayaan, when did you take my axe from my shoot?”.

Allu was referring to the axe wielded by his titular character in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise.

While Ayaan was dressed as a serial killer with a mask, Arha was seen wearing a cloak.

Earlier, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of David. He wrote on the picture, “Many many happy returns of the day to my brother”.

David is known as one of the most entertaining cricketers and is known for his hilarious videos in which he swaps his face using filters over the songs of film stars. He also performed the ‘Srivalli’ hook-step from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The film is now set to release on December 5 in cinemas, a day ahead of the release of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’. 'Chhava', directed by Laxman Utekar, is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. As for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, the buzz is quite high for the film which is the sequel to the 2021 runaway hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

The film, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.