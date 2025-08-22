Allahabad HC to hear Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi–Shahi Idgah dispute today

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) In a significant development in the long-standing Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi–Shahi Idgah land dispute, the Allahabad High Court is set to resume hearing on Friday at 2:00 P.M.

A single-judge Bench led by Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra is presiding over the case, which has seen multiple petitions filed over the years, particularly since October 2023, when the court began detailed hearings.

One of the key updates in the case is the High Court’s acceptance of Case No.17 as a representative suit under Order 1 Rule 8 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC). This provision allows one or more persons to file a case on behalf of a larger group with shared interests.

By granting this status, the court has effectively prioritised Case No.17, meaning it will now be heard first, and the verdict could serve as a guiding outcome for related petitions.

However, this decision has not gone down well with all litigants, especially those representing the temple side, who have expressed dissatisfaction, fearing that their individual arguments might not get due attention.

The case revolves around the ownership and use of land in Mathura, where devotees claim the exact birthplace of Lord Krishna lies beneath the Shahi Idgah mosque, located adjacent to the Katra Keshav Dev Temple.

The Hindu sides claim that the Shahi Idgah Masjid was constructed atop the original birthplace of Lord Krishna. The Muslim side firmly disputes this assertion.

Over the past few years, a total of 18 petitions have been filed seeking the restoration and reconstruction of the temple, as well as a permanent injunction against the continued use of the mosque on the disputed site.

The High Court is now expected to take a major procedural step by framing the issues in the matter, an essential step before the trial begins.

Legal experts suggest that the court appears to be following an approach similar to the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, opting for a direct, case-centric hearing instead of sending it back to a lower court.

