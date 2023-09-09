All-rounder Michael Neser added to Australia's ODI squad for ongoing series in South Africa

Bloemfontein, Sep 9 (IANS) Fast-bowling all-rounder Michael Neser has been added to Australia’s ODI squad for the ongoing series in South Africa in a bid to provide the tourists with an extra pace bowling option for the remainder of the series.

"(He) is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour," selector Tony Dodemaide was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Neser, 33, has two ODI caps appearances which came during Australia’s 2018 tour of England, as well as two Test appearances. He will be linking up with the Australian squad in Potchefstroom ahead of the third game.

Left-arm fast-bowler Spencer Johnson, who was added to the ODI squad as Mitchell Starc is battling a groin issue, has now sustained a minor hamstring injury, wrote Cricket Australia on its social media accounts.

As per the report, Johnson will remain on the tour, and continue to travel to India with the squad for the three-game series later in the month, but a cautious approach will be taken with him.

ODI captain Pat Cummins is still not available due to his ongoing recovery from the wrist injury sustained in the Ashes in England. Steven Smith (wrist) and Glenn Maxwell (ankle) are still injured.

The injury list got some new additions when Cameron Green retired hurt after being hit on the helmet by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer in the ODI series and was later ruled out due to concussion, with Marnus Labuschagne coming in as his substitute.

After Australia won the ODI series opener by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series, Green has been ruled out for at least eight days as per the protocols.

