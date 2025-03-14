All-England badminton: Lakshya Sen bows out in quarterfinals

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) India's Lakshya Sen bowed out in the quarterfinals of the All-England badminton championship 2025 with a straight games loss to China’s Li Shifeng, the 2022 Asian Games gold medallist, in Birmingham, England, on Friday.

The 23-year-old Indian, who had put on a dominant display in the previous round in men's singles against defending champion Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, struggled to replicate that form against Feng, going down 10-21, 16-21 in a 45-minute contest. Sen, ranked No. 15 in the world, was up against the formidable Li Shifeng, who showcased superior control and aggression right from the start.

The first game was a one-sided affair, with Shifeng racing to an early lead before rattling off nine consecutive points to claim the opener 21-10.

However, Sen found his rhythm in the second game, fighting back to take an 11-9 lead at the interval. His improved shot placement and net play briefly put Shifeng under pressure, but the Chinese shuttler quickly regained his composure.

With a mix of precise smashes and deceptive drops, Shifeng snatched back the momentum and wrapped up the match by sealing the second game 21-16.

The defeat marked the end of India’s singles campaign in Birmingham, leaving the country’s hopes pinned on the women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who were set to play their quarterfinal match later in the day.

Sen’s exit was particularly disappointing considering his dominant performance in the previous round, where he stunned reigning champion Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in straight games (21-13, 21-10). The Indian had shown remarkable control and aggressive shot-making to dismantle Christie, raising hopes of a deep run in the tournament.

Against Shifeng, he struggled to maintain consistency, allowing his opponent to dictate the pace for large portions of the match. This was Sen’s second consecutive quarterfinal appearance at the All-England badminton championship, having reached the same stage in 2024.

In the women’s singles event, Malvika Bansod crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals, suffering a straight-game defeat to two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Yamaguchi, ranked World No. 3, barely broke a sweat as she outclassed Malvika 21-16, 21-13 in just 33 minutes. The Japanese star extended her unbeaten record against the Indians to 4-0, demonstrating her superior court coverage and relentless attack.

Meanwhile, India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, made an unfortunate exit from the competition.

The seventh-seeded duo conceded their pre-quarterfinal match against China’s Hao Nan Xie and Wei Han Zeng midway, with the Indian team trailing 16-21, 2-2. The withdrawal was forced by Chirag’s recurring back injury, which flared up during the match, preventing the pair from continuing.

