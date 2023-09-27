Alia Bhatt: Turned producer to tell stories that evoke emotions, leave impact

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her production venture ‘Jigra’ in which she will also be seen playing the title role, says turned producer to tell stories that evoke emotions and leave an impact.

Alia launched her own production company named Eternal Sunshine Productions in early 2019.

Her first film as a producer was ‘Darlings’, which released in 2020 and also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in the lead.

With ‘Jigra’ being her second production, Alia said:“I believe stories are everywhere, and stories are everything! I turned producer with Eternal Sunshine to tell some of these stories, ones that evoke emotions and leave an impact.”

The actress said: “Our first production, ‘Darlings’ got so much love that it was exciting and overwhelming at the same time. And just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production -- Jigra, a beautiful story of courage, passion and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive.”

‘Jigra’ is directed by Vasan Bala.

The film is slated to release on September 27, next year.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt and Somen Mishra. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

