Alia Bhatt share rare moments with family on Ranbir's 42nd birthday

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt celebrated the 42nd birthday of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, by sharing a collection of adorable unseen family pictures. Among the heartwarming glimpses was a sweet look at their daughter, Raha, adding a touch of joy to the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a delightful series of photos from their family vacation to celebrate Ranbir's birthday. The first snap captures the trio-- Alia, Ranbir, and their daughter Raha, adorably hugging a tree. Another heartwarming image shows Ranbir carrying little Raha in his arms as they stroll through the streets of a foreign land.

A sweet moment features Alia sitting on Ranbir's lap, with his bright smile lighting up the blurred background. The collection also includes a touching photo of Ranbir and Raha walking hand in hand in a horse barn.

The final image showcases a heart-shaped balloon reading, "Happy Birthday Ranbir."

Alia complemented the visuals with a heartfelt caption: "Sometimes all you need is a giant hug... & you make life feel like one. Happy birthday baby."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Alia and Ranbir had tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai.

The couple will be seen sharing the screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic saga 'Love & War'. It also stars Vicky Kaushal, and the film will be released on March 20, 2026.

Before their marriage, the duo was seen together in 'Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in ‘Jigra’, which is helmed by director Vasan Bala and also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles.

The upcoming action thriller film will be theatrically released on October 11, 2024, in a clash with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer- ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in Shiv Rawail's directorial titled ‘Alpha’ alongside ‘Munjya’ fame actor Sharvari Wagh. ‘Alpha’ is the first female-based espionage thriller in the ‘YRF Spy Universe’. The project has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Alia made her debut as the lead in 2012, with Karan Johar's teen film 'Student of the Year', alongside debutants Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. She has then appeared in movies like-- 'Highway', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Udta Punjab', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Raazi', 'Gully Boy', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

