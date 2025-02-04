Ali Fazal talks about his upcoming work in Hindi cinema, OTT, Hollywood and south debut

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal has his dates in 2025 with projects in Bollywood, OTT Hollywood and his debut down south. He says 2025 feels like a culmination of years of hard work and passion for storytelling.

Speaking about his incredible slate of projects, Ali Fazal shared, “2025 feels like a culmination of years of hard work and passion for storytelling. I’m incredibly excited about the diverse range of projects I’m a part of this year.”

In 2025, Ali will be seen in myriad projects such as Anurag Basu'sMetro... In Dino, Mirzapur: The Movie, and the Tamil film Thug Life with legendary director Mani Ratnam. On the OTT front, Ali will star in Raj and DK’s period drama series Rakhtbrahmand.

He also has Lahore 1947, a historical drama produced by Aamir Khan and co-starring Sunny Deol, and the Hollywood film Rule Breakers with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“From exploring the intricate stories of Metro... In Dino and stepping into the world of Mirzapur again but this time on the big screen, to work with Mani Ratnam sir in Thug Life, it has been a creatively enriching journey. Collaborating with Raj and DK on a period drama like Rakhtbrahmand has been a thrilling experience, as they continue to redefine the OTT space in India.”

The actor said that he is honoured to work alongside Sunny Deol.

“With Lahore 1947, I’m honored to work alongside Sunny Deol and under the visionary production of Aamir Khan. And finally, Rule Breakers is a dream project—sharing the screen with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and working on a story that is as universal as it is unique is a privilege.”

For Ali, each project challenges him.

“Each of these projects challenges me in new ways, and I’m looking forward to bringing them to audiences across the globe,” said the actor, who is married to actress Richa Chadha.

