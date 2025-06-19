Ali Fazal: I’ve grown so much as an actor in OTT space, bringing all those learnings in theatres

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Ali Fazal is all set to return to the big screen after an eventful run on digital platforms. The actor says he feels like he has grown immensely in the OTT space, and as he steps back into theatres, he’s bringing all those learnings with him.

The actor, whose latest big screen release is “Thug Life”, is gearing up for Metro… In Dino.

“Coming back to the big screen feels like coming home in so many ways. The last few years on OTT have been incredibly rewarding—I’ve been fortunate to explore a range of characters in series like Mirzapur, films like Khufiya,” he said.

Ali added: “But there’s a unique magic to the cinema hall, the collective experience of watching a story unfold with a room full of people—it’s a feeling that nothing else can quite replicate."

For Ali, ‘Thug Life’ with Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan is a dream come true.

“Working with Mani Sir under his vision is nothing short of legendary, and sharing screen space with Kamal Sir is an honour I could never have imagined when I started out. I couldn’t have asked for me and it’s that industry that has welcomed me so charmingly.”

Then there’s “Metro… In Dino”, which Ali says is close to his heart.

He added: “Anurag Basu’s storytelling has always inspired me, and this film is such a beautiful tapestry of human emotions—being part of that is a privilege."

The actor is bringing the experiences he gained during his successful stint in the digital space to the big screen with his upcoming films.

"I feel like I’ve grown so much as an actor in the OTT space, taking on roles that challenged me in ways I didn’t expect. Now, as I step back into theatres, I’m bringing all those learnings and experiences with me.”

Ali shared: “I’m excited to share these stories on the big screen, and I can’t wait for audiences to join me on this new journey.”

