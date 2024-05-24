Alec Baldwin savours sweet outing with granddaughter Holland

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is relishing his new role as a grandfather. He recently spent a delightful day with his daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, and granddaughter Holland at the Museum of Ice Cream.

The actor shared a series of photos on his Instagram, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the first image in Ireland's post, Alec is seen proudly beaming at Holland, who turned one this month, as the tot rests on her mother's back in a baby carrier.

As per ‘People’, Ireland enjoyed a game of skee ball in a video, while Alec snapped a photo indulging in a fun-themed ice cream cone with swirls and decorative toppings.

The carousel ended with a picture of Alec walking solo inside an all-pink train car.

Ireland affectionately captioned her post, "Torturing granddaddy pop pop peepaw (it’s a working title) by forcing him and Andre to go to the museum of ice cream."

Sharing the same images and video on his Instagram, Alec said of his possible grandpa-inspired nicknames in the caption, "Call me…whatever you want to call me, Holland."

Ireland and her boyfriend RAC (born Andre Allen Anjos), welcomed Holland last May, making Alec and her mother, actress Kim Basinger, first-time grandparents. Alec also shares seven children with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

Hilaria celebrated Holland's arrival by posting a candid Instagram photo of her and Alec posing with all of their little ones.

"All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!!" she captioned the picture.

"Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much."

